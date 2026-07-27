CocaCola (NYSE:KO) Shares Up 2.2% - Here's What Happened

Shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $84.14 and last traded at $84.0830. Approximately 19,907,421 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 17,283,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.25.

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Key Headlines Impacting CocaCola

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CocaCola from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CocaCola from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on CocaCola from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $89.33.

View Our Latest Report on CocaCola

CocaCola Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $361.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $81.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.12.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CocaCola news, Chairman James Quincey sold 436,296 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $34,960,398.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 122,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,842,608.29. This trade represents a 78.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total transaction of $7,946,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 181,384 shares in the company, valued at $14,412,772.64. This represents a 35.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 899,905 shares of company stock worth $71,832,315 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CocaCola

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in CocaCola by 438.8% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in CocaCola during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in CocaCola in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in CocaCola by 1,081.8% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CocaCola

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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