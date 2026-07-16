CocaCola (NYSE:KO) Shares Up 2.9% After Dividend Announcement

CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.9% on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $84.95 and last traded at $84.8020. 17,845,928 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 17,351,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.45.The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CocaCola from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $88.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CocaCola

CocaCola Trading Up 2.9%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.06 and a 200-day moving average of $77.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $364.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.34.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.CocaCola's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting CocaCola

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Coca-Cola declared a quarterly dividend of $0.53 per share, underscoring its status as a dependable income stock and supporting the bullish case for long-term holders.

Coca-Cola declared a quarterly dividend of $0.53 per share, underscoring its status as a dependable income stock and supporting the bullish case for long-term holders. Positive Sentiment: Reports say Coca-Cola is advancing a major Africa bottling deal, which could expand distribution and improve its growth profile in an important emerging market. Article Title

Reports say Coca-Cola is advancing a major Africa bottling deal, which could expand distribution and improve its growth profile in an important emerging market. Positive Sentiment: Coverage around Coca-Cola’s World Cup strategy and packaging partnership suggests the company is finding new marketing and packaging angles to broaden engagement beyond beverages. Article Title

Coverage around Coca-Cola’s World Cup strategy and packaging partnership suggests the company is finding new marketing and packaging angles to broaden engagement beyond beverages. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary and “bullish thesis” articles continue to frame KO as a quality defensive name with strong cash generation, portfolio breadth, and dividend consistency.

Analyst commentary and “bullish thesis” articles continue to frame KO as a quality defensive name with strong cash generation, portfolio breadth, and dividend consistency. Neutral Sentiment: Several recent articles focus on valuation and compare Coca-Cola with higher-growth peers, noting that KO trades at a premium, but this also reflects investor willingness to pay for stability and predictable earnings.

Several recent articles focus on valuation and compare Coca-Cola with higher-growth peers, noting that KO trades at a premium, but this also reflects investor willingness to pay for stability and predictable earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Price-prediction and “what’s going on with the stock” pieces mostly echo momentum already in the shares rather than introducing new fundamental catalysts.

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,559,411.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,074,096.90. This trade represents a 12.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total transaction of $7,946,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 181,384 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,412,772.64. This trade represents a 35.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 899,905 shares of company stock worth $71,832,315. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KO. Louisbourg Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CocaCola by 438.8% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in CocaCola by 1,081.8% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daytona Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Further Reading

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