CocaCola (NYSE:KO) Stock Price Down 1.8% - Time to Sell?

CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $81.01 and last traded at $81.1790. Approximately 16,318,540 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 17,441,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.65.

Get CocaCola alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on CocaCola in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded CocaCola from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price target on CocaCola from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $86.88.

View Our Latest Report on CocaCola

CocaCola Trading Down 1.8%

The firm has a market cap of $349.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.The business's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,559,411.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 223,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,074,096.90. This trade represents a 12.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 23,984 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $2,000,505.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 157,400 shares in the company, valued at $13,128,734. The trade was a 13.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 899,905 shares of company stock valued at $71,832,315. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CocaCola by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 374,771,512 shares of the company's stock worth $26,200,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886,352 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,850,330 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,734,417,000 after buying an additional 1,992,327 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,984,203 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,273,037,000 after buying an additional 433,547 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the 4th quarter valued at $3,865,807,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of CocaCola by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,018,963 shares of the company's stock worth $3,347,642,000 after buying an additional 3,836,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CocaCola, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CocaCola wasn't on the list.

While CocaCola currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here