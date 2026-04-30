Codexis (CDXS) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Codexis to post earnings of ($0.12) per share and revenue of $14.4420 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $38.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.83 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 90.51% and a negative net margin of 62.47%. On average, analysts expect Codexis to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Codexis Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ CDXS opened at $2.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $255.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The stock's 50-day moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average is $1.78. Codexis has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $3.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 174,590 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 51,454 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 330.9% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 74,558 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 57,254 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 54,435 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 27,509 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 150,908 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Codexis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDXS shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Codexis in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $5.00 target price on Codexis in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Codexis from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Codexis in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $5.00.

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Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc, headquartered in Redwood City, California, is a leading protein engineering company focused on the development of innovative enzyme solutions for pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and specialty chemical applications. The company’s proprietary directed evolution platform, CodeEvolver®, enables the rapid identification and optimization of enzymes with enhanced activity, selectivity and stability. By leveraging this technology, Codexis provides custom biocatalysts designed to improve manufacturing efficiency and reduce environmental impact.

Since its founding in 2002, Codexis has expanded its capabilities from early-stage research to commercial-scale production.

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