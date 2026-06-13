Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.2778.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Coeur Mining from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Coeur Mining from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Coeur Mining from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

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Check Out Our Latest Report on CDE

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

NYSE:CDE opened at $17.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.68. Coeur Mining has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 31.15%.The business had revenue of $856.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $815.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business's revenue was up 137.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Coeur Mining will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Coeur Mining Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 23.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Coeur Mining's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.45%.

Insider Transactions at Coeur Mining

In other Coeur Mining news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 39,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $725,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 77,204 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,435,994.40. This trade represents a 33.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDE. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 66,002,193 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,238,201,000 after buying an additional 23,646,265 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,981,273 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $524,669,000 after acquiring an additional 13,418,041 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,734,671 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $183,709,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382,955 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,389,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,857,511 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $447,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352,828 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc is a publicly traded precious metals mining company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. The company specializes in the exploration, development and production of silver and gold deposits, with a focus on high-grade underground and open-pit operations. Through a combination of operating mines and advanced exploration projects, Coeur Mining seeks to deliver consistent production of silver and gold bullion while maintaining industry standards for safety, environmental stewardship and cost management.

Coeur Mining's portfolio includes five principal operating mines and several exploration projects across North America and Australia.

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