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Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.99

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Cogeco Communications logo with Communication Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Cogeco declared a quarterly dividend of $0.987 per share (headline rounded to $0.99); the ex-dividend date is April 23 and the record/payment date is May 7, implying an annualized yield of about 6.2%.
  • In the most recent quarter Cogeco reported EPS of C$1.96 on revenue of C$693.56M, with a net margin of 11.13% and ROE of 9.93%; the stock trades near C$63.33 with a market cap of C$2.66B and a P/E of ~8.5.
  • Interested in Cogeco Communications? Here are five stocks we like better.

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 23rd, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.987 per share on Thursday, May 7th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd.

Cogeco Communications Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of TSE CCA opened at C$63.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.57. Cogeco Communications has a 52 week low of C$60.89 and a 52 week high of C$77.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$69.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$67.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.89.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The company reported C$1.96 earnings per share for the quarter. Cogeco Communications had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of C$693.56 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cogeco Communications will post 8.4900498 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cogeco Communications

(Get Free Report)

Cogeco Communications Inc is a leading telecommunications provider committed to bringing people together through powerful communications and entertainment experiences. We provide world-class Internet, wireless, video and wireline phone services to 1.6 million residential and business subscribers in Canada and thirteen states in the United States. Our services are marketed under the Cogeco and oxio brands in Canada, and under the Breezeline brand in the U.S. We take pride in our strong presence in the communities we serve and in our commitment to a sustainable future.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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