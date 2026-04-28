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Cogent Biosciences (COGT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Cogent Biosciences logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) is set to report Q1 2026 results before the market opens on May 5, with analysts forecasting EPS of ($0.53); the company’s earnings call is scheduled for May 6 at 12:30 PM ET.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but leans positive — MarketBeat shows an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $43.45 (2 Strong Buy, 9 Buy, 2 Hold, 1 Sell).
  • Cogent is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical focused on a selective oral CSF1R inhibitor aimed at modulating tumor-associated macrophages, with its lead asset in early-stage trials for solid tumors.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The technology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect Cogent Biosciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cogent Biosciences Price Performance

COGT traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.79. 176,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,100,015. Cogent Biosciences has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $43.73. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 14.23 and a quick ratio of 14.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cogent Biosciences from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded Cogent Biosciences to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price target on Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $43.45.

Get Our Latest Analysis on COGT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $199,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $136,000.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cogent Biosciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of small-molecule therapies that modulate the tumor microenvironment. The company’s research centers on targeting colony-stimulating factor 1 receptor (CSF1R), a key regulator of tumor-associated macrophages that can promote tumor growth and immune evasion. By selectively inhibiting CSF1R, Cogent Biosciences aims to restore immune surveillance and enhance the efficacy of existing cancer treatments.

The company’s lead asset is an orally bioavailable CSF1R inhibitor that has advanced into early-stage clinical trials for various solid tumors.

See Also

Earnings History for Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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