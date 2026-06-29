Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Trading Down 6.6% - Time to Sell?

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI - Get Free Report) shares fell 6.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.50 and last traded at $12.5190. Approximately 355,689 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,211,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.41.

Get Cogent Communications alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Cogent Communications from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered Cogent Communications from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $24.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Trading Down 3.2%

The firm has a market cap of $649.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.77. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.61.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.20. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 842.48% and a negative net margin of 17.53%.The business had revenue of $239.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $241.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.09) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Cogent Communications's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.25%.

Insider Transactions at Cogent Communications

In other news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $81,431.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 197,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,322,741. This represents a 2.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $40,824.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 38,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at $656,586. The trade was a 5.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 208.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the technology company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 313.9% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications NASDAQ: CCOI is a multinational Internet service provider specializing in high-speed Internet access and data transport services. The company operates one of the largest Tier 1 IP networks in the world, offering wholesale and enterprise customers reliable, low-latency connectivity. Cogent's core services include dedicated Internet access, Ethernet transport, wavelength services, and MPLS-based IP Virtual Private Networks, all delivered over its privately owned, fiber-optic backbone.

In addition to network connectivity, Cogent provides data center colocation and managed services designed to support businesses with demanding bandwidth and redundancy requirements.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cogent Communications, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cogent Communications wasn't on the list.

While Cogent Communications currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here