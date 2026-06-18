Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cognex from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. DA Davidson set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Cognex and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Cognex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Cognex in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $70.43.

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Cognex Stock Down 1.0%

CGNX opened at $64.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.11 and a beta of 1.52. Cognex has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $71.90. The company's 50-day moving average price is $60.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.02.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $268.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.98 million. Cognex had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 10.89%. Cognex's quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Cognex has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.440 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognex

In other Cognex news, VP Darren Marc Long sold 20,252 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total transaction of $1,343,517.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 3,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at $264,696.60. This trade represents a 83.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Fennell sold 64,873 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $4,349,734.65. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 11,263 shares of the company's stock, valued at $755,184.15. This trade represents a 85.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 224,847 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,098 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 402.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company's stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation is a leading provider of machine vision systems, software, sensors and industrial barcode readers used to automate manufacturing, logistics and distribution processes. The company designs and develops vision-based products that help manufacturers and logistics operators inspect, identify and guide parts, assemblies and packaged goods in real time. Its solutions are applied in a broad range of industries, including automotive, electronics, semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and general manufacturing.

The company's product portfolio includes stand-alone vision systems, vision sensors and deep learning-based software platforms that enable automated inspection, quality control and traceability.

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