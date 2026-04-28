Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Given New $74.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the information technology service provider's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.63% from the company's current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CTSH. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $71.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $82.72.

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Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

CTSH traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.38. 3,658,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,384,673. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $54.26 and a twelve month high of $87.03. The company has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.91.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 10.56%.Cognizant Technology Solutions's revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.560-5.700 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Surya Gummadi sold 1,728 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total value of $143,527.68. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,641 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,129,741.46. The trade was a 6.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Cognizant Technology Solutions

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 165.1% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the information technology service provider's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company's stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions NASDAQ: CTSH is a global professional services company that provides information technology, consulting and business process services to large enterprises. Its core offerings include digital engineering, application development and maintenance, cloud migration and managed services, data analytics and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and industry-specific solutions. Cognizant works with clients to design and implement technology-enabled transformations that address customer experience, operational efficiency and new product and service delivery.

Founded in the 1990s and headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, Cognizant has grown into a multinational organization with delivery centers and operations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

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