Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Cowen Analyst Says

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Cowen from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "hold" rating on the information technology service provider's stock. TD Cowen's price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.43% from the company's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a "hold" rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued a "negative" rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday. Evercore lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $82.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $62.52.

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Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 4.9%

CTSH traded down $2.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.24. 4,420,541 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,306,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $37.08 and a one year high of $87.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.820 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology service provider to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Cognizant Technology Solutions

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 165.1% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the information technology service provider's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company's stock.

More Cognizant Technology Solutions News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cognizant Technology Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: Full-year adjusted EPS guidance was raised to $5.70–$5.82 , above the prior outlook and slightly ahead of consensus. Cognizant maintained its adjusted operating-margin target of 16.0%–16.2%. Cognizant Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Full-year adjusted EPS guidance was raised to , above the prior outlook and slightly ahead of consensus. Cognizant maintained its adjusted operating-margin target of 16.0%–16.2%. Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue increased 4.5% year over year to $5.48 billion, while operating margin expanded to 15.9%. Financial Services revenue rose 12%, trailing 12-month bookings grew 5% to $29.1 billion, and the company repurchased approximately $1.1 billion of stock. Cognizant Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Second-quarter revenue increased 4.5% year over year to $5.48 billion, while operating margin expanded to 15.9%. Financial Services revenue rose 12%, trailing 12-month bookings grew 5% to $29.1 billion, and the company repurchased approximately $1.1 billion of stock. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted more than 8,000 AI engagements, platform growth and major customer deals as it shifts toward scaling AI-led services. Wells Fargo raised its price target from $61 to $67 and maintained an Overweight rating. Cognizant Q2 Earnings Call Focuses on AI Builder Shift

Management highlighted more than 8,000 AI engagements, platform growth and major customer deals as it shifts toward scaling AI-led services. Wells Fargo raised its price target from $61 to $67 and maintained an Overweight rating. Neutral Sentiment: Cognizant declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share, implying an annualized yield of roughly 2.4% based on the reported share price. Cognizant Dividend Announcement

Cognizant declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share, implying an annualized yield of roughly 2.4% based on the reported share price. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.37 narrowly missed the $1.38 consensus estimate. More importantly, third-quarter revenue guidance of $5.6–$5.7 billion was below the approximately $5.7 billion analyst expectation, reflecting cautious client spending on discretionary IT projects. Cognizant Forecasts Weak Quarterly Revenue

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions NASDAQ: CTSH is a global professional services company that provides information technology, consulting and business process services to large enterprises. Its core offerings include digital engineering, application development and maintenance, cloud migration and managed services, data analytics and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and industry-specific solutions. Cognizant works with clients to design and implement technology-enabled transformations that address customer experience, operational efficiency and new product and service delivery.

Founded in the 1990s and headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, Cognizant has grown into a multinational organization with delivery centers and operations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

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