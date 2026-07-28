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Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Short Interest Update

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Short interest fell 55.5% to 18,540 shares as of July 15, down from 41,687 shares on June 30. Short interest represents approximately 0.1% of outstanding shares, with a days-to-cover ratio of 0.2.
  • Institutional investors made several additions and new investments in RFI, while hedge funds and other institutions collectively owned 20.42% of the fund.
  • RFI traded at $11.71 and recently declared a $0.08 monthly dividend, implying an annualized yield of approximately 8.2%.
  • Five stocks we like better than Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI - Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 18,540 shares, a drop of 55.5% from the June 30th total of 41,687 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,909 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RFI. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,675 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sage Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. 20.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Price Performance

NYSE:RFI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.71. The company's stock had a trading volume of 114,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,689. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $12.17. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.39.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.2%.

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc NYSE: RFI is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in real estate securities. Managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc, the fund employs a research‐driven, flexible strategy designed to capture income and growth opportunities within the global real estate sector.

The fund’s portfolio typically includes a diversified mix of real estate investment trusts (REITs), real estate operating companies, preferred and convertible securities, and other real estate-related fixed-income instruments.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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