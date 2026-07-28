Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI - Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 18,540 shares, a drop of 55.5% from the June 30th total of 41,687 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,909 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RFI. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,675 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sage Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. 20.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Price Performance

NYSE:RFI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.71. The company's stock had a trading volume of 114,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,689. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $12.17. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.39.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.2%.

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc NYSE: RFI is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in real estate securities. Managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc, the fund employs a research‐driven, flexible strategy designed to capture income and growth opportunities within the global real estate sector.

The fund’s portfolio typically includes a diversified mix of real estate investment trusts (REITs), real estate operating companies, preferred and convertible securities, and other real estate-related fixed-income instruments.

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