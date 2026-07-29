Coherus Oncology (CHRS) to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Coherus Oncology (NASDAQ:CHRS - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Coherus Oncology to announce earnings of ($0.1150) per share and revenue of $14.4060 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Coherus Oncology (NASDAQ:CHRS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 million. Coherus Oncology had a net margin of 397.30% and a negative return on equity of 198.90%. On average, analysts expect Coherus Oncology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Coherus Oncology Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ CHRS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.42. 59,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,090. Coherus Oncology has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $2.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $219.65 million, a PE ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHRS. Weiss Ratings raised Coherus Oncology from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Guggenheim began coverage on Coherus Oncology in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They set a "buy" rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $8.67.

View Our Latest Report on CHRS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coherus Oncology

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHRS. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $938,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Coherus Oncology by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,620,271 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 244,303 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Coherus Oncology by 38.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 795,941 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 221,410 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coherus Oncology by 52,980.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 196,927 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 196,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coherus Oncology by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 441,000 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 186,000 shares during the period. 72.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coherus Oncology Company Profile

Coherus Oncology, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of biologic therapies for oncology support and immuno-oncology. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Redwood City, California, Coherus specializes in biosimilar versions of established oncology agents as well as novel immunotherapy candidates.

The company's lead marketed products include Udenyca (pegfilgrastim-cbqv) and Fulphila (pegfilgrastim-jmdb), biosimilars to Amgen's Neulasta, which are designed to reduce the incidence of infection in patients undergoing myelosuppressive chemotherapy.

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