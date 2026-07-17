Cohort (LON:CHRT) Insider Simon Walther Sells 519 Shares

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT - Get Free Report) insider Simon Walther sold 519 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,331, for a total transaction of £6,907.89.

Simon Walther also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 16th, Simon Walther bought 518 shares of Cohort stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,331 per share, with a total value of £6,894.58.

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Cohort Stock Down 2.9%

CHRT opened at GBX 1,299.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,253.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,223.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21. Cohort plc has a 12 month low of GBX 881.10 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,722. The company has a market cap of £595.38 million, a PE ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 0.34.

Cohort (LON:CHRT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported GBX 61.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cohort had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 7.80%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cohort plc will post 42.7951807 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 1,300 target price on shares of Cohort in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cohort from GBX 1,740 to GBX 1,760 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 1,530.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHRT

Cohort Company Profile

Cohort plc is the parent company of seven innovative, agile and responsive businesses based in the UK, Australia, Germany and Portugal, providing a wide range of services and products for domestic and export customers in defence and related markets. The Group is split into two segments: Communications and Intelligence - EID designs and manufactures advanced communications systems for naval and military customers. Cohort acquired a majority stake in June 2016. www.eid.pt - EM Solutions designs, assembles, tests, and supports satellite communications on-the-move terminals for defence and government customers.

Further Reading

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