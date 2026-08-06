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Cohort (LON:CHRT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
August 6, 2026
Cohort logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,248.98 and traded as high as GBX 1,300. Cohort shares last traded at GBX 1,286.65, with a volume of 2,185,895 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHRT shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 1,300 target price on shares of Cohort in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Cohort from GBX 1,740 to GBX 1,760 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,630 target price on shares of Cohort in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cohort currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 1,563.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cohort

Cohort Stock Up 1.0%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,284.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,248.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of £580.21 million, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.34.

Cohort (LON:CHRT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported GBX 61.93 EPS for the quarter. Cohort had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 13.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cohort plc will post 42.7951807 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cohort

In other Cohort news, insider Simon Walther sold 519 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,331, for a total value of £6,907.89. Insiders own 28.34% of the company's stock.

About Cohort

(Get Free Report)

Cohort plc is the parent company of seven innovative, agile and responsive businesses based in the UK, Australia, Germany and Portugal, providing a wide range of services and products for domestic and export customers in defence and related markets. The Group is split into two segments: Communications and Intelligence - EID designs and manufactures advanced communications systems for naval and military customers. Cohort acquired a majority stake in June 2016. www.eid.pt - EM Solutions designs, assembles, tests, and supports satellite communications on-the-move terminals for defence and government customers.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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