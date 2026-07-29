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Cohort (LON:CHRT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Cohort logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Cohort shares rose above their 200-day moving average, reaching GBX 1,344 before last trading at GBX 1,275.72. The stock has a market capitalization of approximately £584.7 million and was down 0.3% recently.
  • Analyst sentiment is favorable, with two Buy ratings and one Hold rating producing a “Moderate Buy” consensus and an average price target of GBX 1,563.33.
  • Cohort reported quarterly EPS of GBX 61.93, alongside a 13.59% return on equity and 7.80% net margin. Insider ownership stands at 28.34%, although an insider recently sold 519 shares for about £6,908.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,244.06 and traded as high as GBX 1,344. Cohort shares last traded at GBX 1,275.72, with a volume of 74,552 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 1,300 target price on shares of Cohort in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,630 target price on shares of Cohort in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Cohort from GBX 1,740 to GBX 1,760 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 1,563.33.

View Our Latest Report on CHRT

Cohort Stock Down 0.3%

The business's fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,279.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,244.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £584.66 million, a PE ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 0.34.

Cohort (LON:CHRT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported GBX 61.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cohort had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 7.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cohort plc will post 42.7951807 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cohort news, insider Simon Walther sold 519 shares of Cohort stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,331, for a total value of £6,907.89. Insiders own 28.34% of the company's stock.

Cohort Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cohort plc is the parent company of seven innovative, agile and responsive businesses based in the UK, Australia, Germany and Portugal, providing a wide range of services and products for domestic and export customers in defence and related markets. The Group is split into two segments: Communications and Intelligence - EID designs and manufactures advanced communications systems for naval and military customers. Cohort acquired a majority stake in June 2016. www.eid.pt - EM Solutions designs, assembles, tests, and supports satellite communications on-the-move terminals for defence and government customers.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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