Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.3333.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COHU shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cohu from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Cohu in a report on Monday, April 20th. B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of Cohu in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cohu and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

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Cohu Price Performance

Shares of COHU stock remained flat at $59.27 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,228,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,248. The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cohu has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $74.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.88 and a 200-day moving average of $38.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.81 and a beta of 1.55.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $125.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $122.14 million. Cohu had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts expect that Cohu will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cohu

In other Cohu news, Director James A. Donahue sold 10,257 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $479,719.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,343.06. This represents a 74.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Bendush sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $368,550.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,689.20. The trade was a 23.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,668 shares of company stock worth $4,248,016. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COHU. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 195,536 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 42,593 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Cohu during the first quarter worth about $705,000. Dean Capital Management grew its stake in Cohu by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 127,324 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 37,345 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cohu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,036,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cohu by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,361,164 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $101,484,000 after purchasing an additional 57,618 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc is a global provider of semiconductor test and inspection solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products designed to support chip manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) providers, and electronics original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company's product lineup includes automatic test handlers, wafer probers, test sockets, thermal subassembly systems and burn-in boards, all engineered to optimize throughput, accuracy and reliability in semiconductor production and final test.

Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Poway, California, Cohu has grown through both organic development and targeted acquisitions to become a recognized leader in test handling and interconnect technologies.

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