Coinbase Global (COIN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Coinbase Global to post earnings of $0.2854 per share and revenue of $1.5591 billion for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 5:30 PM ET.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 17.55%.The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.68 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Coinbase Global to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Coinbase Global Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $181.73 on Thursday. Coinbase Global has a 12-month low of $139.36 and a 12-month high of $444.64. The company has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company's 50-day moving average price is $186.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 364,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.95, for a total transaction of $56,494,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 402,165 shares in the company, valued at $62,315,466.75. This trade represents a 47.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 394,590 shares of company stock worth $62,508,690 in the last quarter. 16.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,928 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $574,832,000 after acquiring an additional 146,388 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Coinbase Global by 5.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,959,871 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $661,437,000 after acquiring an additional 108,751 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Coinbase Global by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,662,786 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $376,022,000 after acquiring an additional 56,711 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,100,873 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $248,951,000 after acquiring an additional 34,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 2,597.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 549,304 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $124,221,000 after acquiring an additional 528,943 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $505.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $288.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $262.07.

View Our Latest Report on Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase's product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

Further Reading

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