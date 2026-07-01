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Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Price Up 9.5% - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
July 1, 2026
Coinbase Global logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Coinbase shares jumped 9.5% on Wednesday, trading as high as $157.46 after closing at $146.19 the prior day. The move came alongside lighter-than-average trading volume.
  • Recent headlines were mostly supportive, including Coinbase being named a top corporate donor in the 2026 election cycle and a new stablecoin/payments partnership with Spiko. These developments point to growing influence in Washington and broader use cases beyond trading fees.
  • There are still some concerns around the stock, as analysts say Coinbase remains expensive on earnings and the company recently dealt with a Base blockchain outage. Despite that, analyst sentiment is mixed to positive, with a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $250.65.
  • Five stocks we like better than Coinbase Global.

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)'s share price shot up 9.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $157.46 and last traded at $160.1510. Approximately 3,166,054 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 10,904,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.19.

Key Headlines Impacting Coinbase Global

Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COIN shares. President Capital increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $236.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley Financial decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $243.00 to $203.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $151.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $250.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Stock Up 11.5%

The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 3.32.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($1.55). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 12.20%.The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Coinbase Global's revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total value of $346,684.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 84,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,991,110.64. This represents a 2.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.54, for a total value of $1,815,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,446,200. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,647 shares of company stock valued at $5,740,941. 16.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 175 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 546.4% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 181 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase's product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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