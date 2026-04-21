Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COLL shares. Truist Financial set a $58.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, March 20th.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 49,976 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $2,019,530.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 71,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,900,225.70. This represents a 41.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Dieter sold 13,976 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $488,041.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 77,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,691,319.32. This trade represents a 15.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Collegium Pharmaceutical

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,337,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 195,589 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $6,844,000 after acquiring an additional 92,898 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Asset Management LP now owns 114,315 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 27,109 shares during the period. Eastern Bank boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 487.5% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 54,843 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 45,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,697,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Price Performance

COLL opened at $34.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $37.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.77. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $25.86 and a 1 year high of $50.79.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.16). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 98.65%. The company had revenue of $205.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of products for pain management and opioid dependence. The company's core expertise lies in its DETERx microsphere technology, a platform designed to provide extended-release delivery of active pharmaceutical ingredients while deterring manipulation for unintended routes of abuse.

The company's principal marketed products include Xtampza® ER (extended-release oxycodone), which received approval from the U.S.

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