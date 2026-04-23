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Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NYSE:CBAN) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Colony Bankcorp logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Colony Bankcorp announced a $0.12 quarterly dividend payable May 20 to shareholders of record on May 6, representing a 2.3% dividend yield
  • Colony Bankcorp reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, matching analysts' estimates, but revenue came in below expectations at $30.93 million versus $42.10 million forecast.
  • The stock opened at $20.81 (52-week range $14.63–$21.61), with a market cap of about $440.6 million and a P/E ratio of 13.09.
  • Five stocks we like better than Colony Bankcorp.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NYSE:CBAN - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th.

Colony Bankcorp has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

Colony Bankcorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CBAN opened at $20.81 on Thursday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $20.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. Colony Bankcorp has a 52 week low of $14.63 and a 52 week high of $21.61. The firm has a market cap of $440.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.61.

Colony Bankcorp (NYSE:CBAN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 14.85%.The firm had revenue of $30.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $42.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Colony Bankcorp

(Get Free Report)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Baxley, Georgia, that operates through its primary subsidiary, The Colony Bank. The company's core focus is on delivering community banking services tailored to individuals, small businesses and agricultural customers throughout Georgia and Florida. Colony Bankcorp's structure supports a full suite of deposit and lending solutions designed to meet the needs of local markets.

The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Colony Bankcorp (NYSE:CBAN)

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