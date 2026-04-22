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Columbia Financial (CLBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Columbia Financial logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Q1 2026 results due April 29 (pre-market), with analysts forecasting earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $60.65 million.
  • In the prior quarter Columbia Financial missed estimates (reported $0.15 EPS vs. $0.16 expected and $67.14M revenue vs. $70.10M expected), and analysts project about $1.00 EPS for the current and next fiscal years.
  • Shares trade near $18.00 with a market cap of $1.87 billion and a P/E of 32.73; consensus analyst rating is Hold with an average price target of $18.50.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Columbia Financial.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Columbia Financial to post earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $60.65 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, April 20, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 10.91%.The business had revenue of $67.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.10 million. On average, analysts expect Columbia Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Columbia Financial Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of CLBK stock opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.55. Columbia Financial has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $18.87. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Columbia Financial by 2,322.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,616 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Financial in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 7.9% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the company's stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Columbia Financial by 33.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,359 shares of the company's stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.72% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CLBK shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Columbia Financial in a report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Brean Capital lowered shares of Columbia Financial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Financial presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $18.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLBK

Columbia Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Financial, Inc is the bank holding company for Columbia Bank, a commercial bank headquartered in Fair Lawn, New Jersey. Through its principal subsidiary, Columbia Bank, the company offers a comprehensive suite of retail and commercial banking products and services. These offerings include deposit accounts, consumer and mortgage lending, commercial real estate financing, and business banking solutions tailored to small- and medium-sized enterprises.

On the consumer side, Columbia Bank provides checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, home equity lines of credit, and residential mortgage loans.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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