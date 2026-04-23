Columbia Sportswear (COLM) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share and revenue of $756.2040 million for the quarter. Columbia Sportswear has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.650 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.370 EPS. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Columbia Sportswear to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Columbia Sportswear Stock Down 2.1%

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $62.63 on Thursday. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $47.47 and a 12-month high of $71.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.80.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Columbia Sportswear's dividend payout ratio is 37.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on COLM. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group reissued a "sell" rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $63.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $60.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Columbia Sportswear

Institutional Trading of Columbia Sportswear

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 82.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 970,675 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $50,242,000 after buying an additional 439,913 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 231.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 367,330 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $22,437,000 after buying an additional 256,578 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth about $12,135,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter worth about $12,238,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 11.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,825,233 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $95,457,000 after buying an additional 189,939 shares during the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company develops, sources, markets and distributes a wide range of outdoor apparel, footwear and accessories designed for activities such as hiking, skiing, snowboarding and trail running. Its product portfolio includes weatherproof jackets and pants featuring proprietary technologies like Omni-Tech® waterproofing and Omni-Heat® thermal reflective lining, as well as activewear, footwear, hats, gloves and accessories under the Columbia® brand and complementary brands.

Founded in 1938 as the Columbia Hat Company in Portland, Oregon, the company initially focused on headwear before expanding into outerwear in the 1970s with the introduction of the Bugaboo® interchange jacket.

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