Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.30, FiscalAI reports. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.22%.The company had revenue of $779.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $756.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Columbia Sportswear's revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Columbia Sportswear updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.550-4.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance to -0.460--0.370 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Columbia Sportswear's conference call:

Columbia reported Q1 results above guidance with international sales up 16% and management saying the ACCELERATE strategy is driving momentum and should support mid-single-digit wholesale growth globally in the second half.

Columbia reported Q1 results above guidance with and management saying the ACCELERATE strategy is driving momentum and should support mid-single-digit wholesale growth globally in the second half. U.S. sales declined ~10% due to intentionally reduced winter supply, lower spring 2026 wholesale orders and cleaner inventories, but the fall 2026 order book came in stronger than expected, which management expects will help U.S. wholesale return to growth in H2.

U.S. sales declined ~10% due to intentionally reduced winter supply, lower spring 2026 wholesale orders and cleaner inventories, but the came in stronger than expected, which management expects will help U.S. wholesale return to growth in H2. Tariff developments improved the outlook: the company now estimates an approximate 200 basis point unmitigated headwind to full-year gross margin (versus ~300 bps prior) and has filed claims to recover ~ $80 million of IEEPA tariffs (none recognized yet).

Tariff developments improved the outlook: the company now estimates an approximate unmitigated headwind to full-year gross margin (versus ~300 bps prior) and has filed claims to recover ~ of IEEPA tariffs (none recognized yet). Capital allocation and liquidity remain strong after $150 million of share repurchases in Q1 (2.5M shares retired); the company exited the quarter with $535 million in cash/short-term investments and no debt, and raised full-year operating margin guidance to 6.7%–7.5% and EPS to $3.55–$4.00.

Capital allocation and liquidity remain strong after of share repurchases in Q1 (2.5M shares retired); the company exited the quarter with $535 million in cash/short-term investments and no debt, and raised full-year operating margin guidance to 6.7%–7.5% and EPS to $3.55–$4.00. Management flagged heightened risk from the ongoing Middle East conflict—order cancellations in the region, potential higher oil-driven input costs (impacting spring 2027), and supply-chain/logistics pressures—that are not yet quantifiable or included in guidance.

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Columbia Sportswear Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.92. 810,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,285. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.89. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $47.47 and a 52-week high of $71.68. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $58.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLM. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 24.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,956 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $10,820,000 after buying an additional 28,269 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 555 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 114,611 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $8,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 115,294 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 64,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COLM. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Zacks Research lowered Columbia Sportswear from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group reiterated a "sell" rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $63.00 target price on Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on COLM

Key Columbia Sportswear News

Here are the key news stories impacting Columbia Sportswear this week:

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company develops, sources, markets and distributes a wide range of outdoor apparel, footwear and accessories designed for activities such as hiking, skiing, snowboarding and trail running. Its product portfolio includes weatherproof jackets and pants featuring proprietary technologies like Omni-Tech® waterproofing and Omni-Heat® thermal reflective lining, as well as activewear, footwear, hats, gloves and accessories under the Columbia® brand and complementary brands.

Founded in 1938 as the Columbia Hat Company in Portland, Oregon, the company initially focused on headwear before expanding into outerwear in the 1970s with the introduction of the Bugaboo® interchange jacket.

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