Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Downgraded by Zacks Research to "Hold"

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

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Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "sell" rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $63.97 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.75. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $47.47 and a 12 month high of $71.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.51. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Columbia Sportswear has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.650 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.370 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Sportswear

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 195.4% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 630.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 511 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 690.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 553 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company develops, sources, markets and distributes a wide range of outdoor apparel, footwear and accessories designed for activities such as hiking, skiing, snowboarding and trail running. Its product portfolio includes weatherproof jackets and pants featuring proprietary technologies like Omni-Tech® waterproofing and Omni-Heat® thermal reflective lining, as well as activewear, footwear, hats, gloves and accessories under the Columbia® brand and complementary brands.

Founded in 1938 as the Columbia Hat Company in Portland, Oregon, the company initially focused on headwear before expanding into outerwear in the 1970s with the introduction of the Bugaboo® interchange jacket.

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