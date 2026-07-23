Columbus McKinnon (CMCO) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2027 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Columbus McKinnon to post earnings of $0.2825 per share and revenue of $501.2720 million for the quarter. Columbus McKinnon has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.700-1.900 EPS. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $437.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.56 million. Columbus McKinnon had a negative net margin of 19.23% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Columbus McKinnon to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Columbus McKinnon Stock Performance

Shares of CMCO stock opened at $15.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Columbus McKinnon has a one year low of $11.99 and a one year high of $24.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average of $16.47. The stock has a market cap of $452.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.39.

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Columbus McKinnon's payout ratio is presently -5.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbus McKinnon

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMCO. Group One Trading LLC lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 66.7% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 2,500 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 267.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,600 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,136 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter worth $58,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Columbus McKinnon from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbus McKinnon currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $22.00.

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Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of material handling systems and solutions. The company's product portfolio spans electric and manual hoists, motorized and manual chain and wire rope hoists, end-of-arm tooling, rigging hardware, trolleys and controls. Through its brands, Columbus McKinnon serves customers across a wide range of end markets including manufacturing, warehousing, construction, and energy, providing equipment for lifting, positioning and flow control applications.

With a focus on safety and productivity, Columbus McKinnon integrates advanced technologies such as automation controls, digital load monitoring and Internet-of-Things connectivity into its hoist and crane systems.

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