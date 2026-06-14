Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.5577.

A number of research firms have commented on CMCSA. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Comcast from $33.00 to $35.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Comcast from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore boosted their target price on Comcast from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

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Trending Headlines about Comcast

Here are the key news stories impacting Comcast this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investors are highlighting Comcast as a potentially cheap stock, with multiple recent articles pointing to attractive valuation metrics and a bullish case from value-focused investors. This has helped keep the name on traders’ watchlists. Is Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) A Good Stock To Buy Now?

Investors are highlighting Comcast as a potentially cheap stock, with multiple recent articles pointing to attractive valuation metrics and a bullish case from value-focused investors. This has helped keep the name on traders’ watchlists. Positive Sentiment: Comcast is also drawing attention for its planned bilingual 2026 FIFA World Cup coverage across Xfinity and Xumo platforms, which could boost engagement, streaming usage, and ad opportunities if the rollout resonates with viewers. Comcast Bets On Bilingual World Cup Coverage To Deepen Xfinity Engagement

Comcast is also drawing attention for its planned bilingual 2026 FIFA World Cup coverage across Xfinity and Xumo platforms, which could boost engagement, streaming usage, and ad opportunities if the rollout resonates with viewers. Neutral Sentiment: Recent market commentary says Comcast has been “rising higher than the market,” but the move appears tied more to trading momentum and stock screening than to a major new fundamental catalyst. Comcast (CMCSA) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Recent market commentary says Comcast has been “rising higher than the market,” but the move appears tied more to trading momentum and stock screening than to a major new fundamental catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles note that Comcast remains a “mixed bag,” with valuation looking attractive but broadband weakness continuing to weigh on the longer-term growth story.

Several articles note that Comcast remains a “mixed bag,” with valuation looking attractive but broadband weakness continuing to weigh on the longer-term growth story. Negative Sentiment: Comcast’s stock is still under pressure overall and remains well below recent moving averages, reflecting investor caution about growth, competition, and the broadband overhang.

Institutional Trading of Comcast

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $2,498,626,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 140,343,399 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $4,194,929,000 after acquiring an additional 24,166,881 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 55,664,933 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $1,663,825,000 after acquiring an additional 21,958,603 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 824.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,616,490 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $333,509,000 after acquiring an additional 10,359,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,687,135 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $5,677,190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,917,335 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $26.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.31. Comcast has a 1-year low of $23.13 and a 1-year high of $36.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.42 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 15.00%.Comcast's quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Comcast's payout ratio is presently 25.98%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation NASDAQ: CMCSA is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal's assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

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