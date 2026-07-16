Comfort Systems USA (FIX) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Comfort Systems USA to post earnings of $10.45 per share and revenue of $2.9892 billion for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 24, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.81 by $3.70. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 51.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.75 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Comfort Systems USA to post $43 EPS for the current fiscal year and $53 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $1,736.17 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,872.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1,534.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.09 and a beta of 1.66. Comfort Systems USA has a 52 week low of $513.99 and a 52 week high of $2,073.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio is 9.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FIX shares. KeyCorp raised Comfort Systems USA from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $2,004.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a "buy" rating and a $2,159.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $2,015.43.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comfort Systems USA news, CFO William George III sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,020.96, for a total value of $2,020,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,295,571.84. This trade represents a 2.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rhoman J. Hardy sold 342 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,900.08, for a total transaction of $649,827.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,890 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,591,151.20. This trade represents a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,778 shares of company stock valued at $59,746,124. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Comfort Systems USA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 40.9% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the construction company's stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 446.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the construction company's stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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