Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,015.4286.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIX. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $2,159.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $1,611.00 to $1,819.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $2,200.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,992.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIX

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

NYSE:FIX opened at $1,772.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.14 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,850.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,555.66. Comfort Systems USA has a 1-year low of $513.99 and a 1-year high of $2,073.99.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $3.70. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 51.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.75 EPS. The business's revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA will post 43.39 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio is 9.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rhoman J. Hardy sold 342 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,900.08, for a total value of $649,827.36. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,591,151.20. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin Myers sold 6,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,954.47, for a total value of $13,094,949.00. Following the sale, the director owned 62,115 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $121,401,904.05. This trade represents a 9.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 30,778 shares of company stock worth $59,746,124 in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Comfort Systems USA

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,310,126 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $4,022,597,000 after purchasing an additional 625,567 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,428,674 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,333,367,000 after purchasing an additional 375,118 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,909 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,103,453,000 after buying an additional 332,441 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 7.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,064,560 shares of the construction company's stock worth $878,454,000 after buying an additional 73,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,922 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $951,883,000 after buying an additional 184,362 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Comfort Systems USA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Comfort Systems USA wasn't on the list.

While Comfort Systems USA currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here