Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.08 EPS

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $12.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $10.45 by $2.08, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 12.07%.

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Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 2.2%

NYSE:FIX traded up $39.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,830.08. 722,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,320. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $1,845.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,561.72. Comfort Systems USA has a one year low of $543.24 and a one year high of $2,073.99. The company has a market cap of $64.42 billion, a PE ratio of 52.80 and a beta of 1.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FIX shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $2,004.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $2,200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,992.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $2,015.43.

View Our Latest Report on Comfort Systems USA

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, Director Franklin Myers sold 6,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,954.47, for a total transaction of $13,094,949.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 62,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,401,904.05. The trade was a 9.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William George III sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,020.96, for a total transaction of $2,020,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at $66,295,571.84. The trade was a 2.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,778 shares of company stock worth $59,746,124. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company's stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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