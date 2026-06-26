Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Down 7.9% - What's Next?

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $68.34 and last traded at $68.2570. 1,314,960 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,186,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.09.

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Commercial Metals News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Commercial Metals this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $80.00 price objective on Commercial Metals in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a "sector weight" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $80.44.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CMC

Commercial Metals Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 6.02%.The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals Company will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Commercial Metals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.82%.

Institutional Trading of Commercial Metals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMC. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 23,199 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 4.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,554 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company NYSE: CMC is a leading global steel and metal recycler, manufacturer and fabricator based in Irving, Texas. The company operates an integrated network of scrap recycling facilities, electric arc furnace steel mills, metal fabrication plants and distribution centers. Through these operations, Commercial Metals collects and processes ferrous scrap to produce finished steel products and provides recycled metal to a variety of end markets.

In its steelmaking segment, CMC uses electric arc furnace technology to transform recycled scrap into reinforcing bar (rebar), merchant bar, coil and structural products.

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