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Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
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Shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRZBY shares. DZ Bank upgraded Commerzbank from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Barclays raised Commerzbank from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Commerzbank from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CRZBY

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Commerzbank stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY - Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,113 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC's holdings in Commerzbank were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Commerzbank Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRZBY opened at $43.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.53. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of $33.63 and a 12 month high of $44.88. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $42.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.87. The company has a quick ratio of 12.24, a current ratio of 12.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Commerzbank had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 7.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Commerzbank will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerzbank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Commerzbank AG is a major German banking group headquartered in Frankfurt am Main. Founded in 1870, the bank operates as a universal financial institution offering a broad range of services to private customers, small and medium-sized enterprises (the German “Mittelstand”), and large corporates. Its core business lines include retail and corporate banking, transaction banking, capital markets and investment banking, as well as asset and wealth management.

On the retail side, Commerzbank provides everyday banking products such as deposit accounts, payment services, consumer loans, mortgages and digital banking channels for individual customers.

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Analyst Recommendations for Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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