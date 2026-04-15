Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Lowered to "Hold" Rating by Zacks Research

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

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Commonwealth Bank of Australia Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia stock opened at $131.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.03. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 52 week low of $96.94 and a 52 week high of $136.85.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia is one of Australia's largest banking and financial services organizations, offering a broad range of products for individual, business and institutional customers. Established by the federal government in 1911, the group has grown into a diversified financial services company that provides everyday banking, lending, payments, wealth management and insurance solutions. The company's securities are listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and it also has American Depositary Receipts trading OTC under the symbol CMWAY.

Core activities include retail and business banking—deposit accounts, transaction services, mortgages, credit cards and personal and commercial lending—alongside institutional banking services such as corporate finance, markets and transaction banking.

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