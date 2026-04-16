Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CMWAY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $131.95, but opened at $127.5950. Commonwealth Bank of Australia shares last traded at $127.35, with a volume of 792 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research lowered shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $130.18.

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Commonwealth Bank of Australia Trading Down 3.4%

The business's 50-day moving average is $123.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.17.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia is one of Australia's largest banking and financial services organizations, offering a broad range of products for individual, business and institutional customers. Established by the federal government in 1911, the group has grown into a diversified financial services company that provides everyday banking, lending, payments, wealth management and insurance solutions. The company's securities are listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and it also has American Depositary Receipts trading OTC under the symbol CMWAY.

Core activities include retail and business banking—deposit accounts, transaction services, mortgages, credit cards and personal and commercial lending—alongside institutional banking services such as corporate finance, markets and transaction banking.

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