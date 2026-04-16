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Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Commonwealth Bank of Australia logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • CMWAY gapped down pre-market from $131.95 to an open of $127.5950 and last traded at $127.35, a roughly 3.4% decline on light volume (792 shares).
  • Zacks Research cut its rating from "strong-buy" to "hold"; MarketBeat's consensus rating is "Reduce" with a $130.18 target, and the stock has one Hold and one Sell on record.
  • The stock remains above key technicals, trading above its 50-day ($123.03) and 200-day ($112.17) moving averages, indicating the longer-term uptrend may still be intact despite the pullback.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CMWAY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $131.95, but opened at $127.5950. Commonwealth Bank of Australia shares last traded at $127.35, with a volume of 792 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research lowered shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $130.18.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CMWAY

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Trading Down 3.4%

The business's 50-day moving average is $123.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.17.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

(Get Free Report)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia is one of Australia's largest banking and financial services organizations, offering a broad range of products for individual, business and institutional customers. Established by the federal government in 1911, the group has grown into a diversified financial services company that provides everyday banking, lending, payments, wealth management and insurance solutions. The company's securities are listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and it also has American Depositary Receipts trading OTC under the symbol CMWAY.

Core activities include retail and business banking—deposit accounts, transaction services, mortgages, credit cards and personal and commercial lending—alongside institutional banking services such as corporate finance, markets and transaction banking.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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