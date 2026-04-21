Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CMTV) Issues Earnings Results

Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CMTV - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Community Bancorp had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 15.77%.

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Community Bancorp Stock Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:CMTV traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $38.48. The stock had a trading volume of 41,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.76 million, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.37. Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.99 and a 1-year high of $42.80.

Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Community Bancorp's payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMTV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Community Bancorp from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Community Bancorp to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Report on Community Bancorp

Insider Buying and Selling at Community Bancorp

In other news, CEO Christopher L. Caldwell bought 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.77 per share, for a total transaction of $31,770.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $349,470. This trade represents a 10.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Laforce bought 895 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,859 shares in the company, valued at $295,770. The trade was a 9.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought 7,878 shares of company stock worth $254,748 in the last ninety days. 9.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Community Bancorp

Community Bancorp NASDAQ: CMTV is a bank holding company that provides commercial banking and related financial services through its subsidiary banking operations. The company focuses on deposit-taking and lending activities typical of community-oriented banks, serving the needs of individual customers, small and medium-sized businesses, and local organizations.

Its primary products and services include core deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, mortgage and real estate finance, and payment and treasury management services designed to support local business cash flow and day-to-day banking needs.

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