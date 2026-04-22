Community Financial System (CBU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Community Financial System (NYSE:CBU - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.10 per share and revenue of $216.3660 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Community Financial System (NYSE:CBU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). Community Financial System had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $215.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Community Financial System to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Community Financial System Stock Performance

Shares of CBU stock opened at $62.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Community Financial System has a fifty-two week low of $51.12 and a fifty-two week high of $67.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on CBU shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Community Financial System from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Community Financial System from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. DA Davidson started coverage on Community Financial System in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Community Financial System from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $66.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CBU

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John F. Whipple sold 4,246 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $276,711.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,506 shares in the company, valued at $554,336.02. This represents a 33.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Stickels sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $129,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 33,342 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,158,894.50. This represents a 5.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Financial System

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Financial System by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the bank's stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Community Financial System by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,755 shares of the bank's stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Community Financial System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Financial System by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the bank's stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Community Financial System by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 317,274 shares of the bank's stock valued at $18,224,000 after acquiring an additional 15,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company's stock.

Community Financial System Company Profile

Community Financial System NYSE: CBU is the bank holding company for Community Bank, National Association, a full-service commercial bank headquartered in DeWitt, New York. Through its principal subsidiary, the company offers a range of banking and financial services designed to meet the needs of both consumer and business clients. Its organizational structure centers on community-based banking operations supported by centralized technology, risk management and administrative functions.

The company's product offerings include deposit accounts, residential and commercial mortgage loans, commercial and consumer lending, treasury and cash management services, and electronic banking.

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