Community Financial System (NYSE:CBU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Community Financial System (NYSE:CBU - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $213.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $216.37 million. Community Financial System had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 11.09%. Community Financial System's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Community Financial System's conference call:

9% total revenue growth and record operating results: operating EPS of $1.15 (up ~17% YoY) and record operating PNR per share, driven by broad organic growth across businesses.

and record operating results: operating EPS of $1.15 (up ~17% YoY) and record operating PNR per share, driven by broad organic growth across businesses. Net interest income of $134.7 million (+12.1% YoY) and a six-basis-point NIM lift to 3.45%, marking the eighth consecutive quarter of NII expansion with management guiding for another ~3–5 bps gain in Q2.

(+12.1% YoY) and a six-basis-point NIM lift to 3.45%, marking the eighth consecutive quarter of NII expansion with management guiding for another ~3–5 bps gain in Q2. Balance-sheet strength and growth: ending loans up 6.8% YoY and deposits up 7% YoY (including Santander branch deposits), with ample liquidity and an allowance equal to 81 bps of loans (~7x trailing NCOs).

ending loans up 6.8% YoY and deposits up 7% YoY (including Santander branch deposits), with ample liquidity and an allowance equal to 81 bps of loans (~7x trailing NCOs). Expense discipline and capital actions: operating non‑interest expenses fell QoQ, full‑year expense guidance remains intact, and the company executed opportunistic buybacks in the low $60s while keeping targeted organic investment priorities.

operating non‑interest expenses fell QoQ, full‑year expense guidance remains intact, and the company executed opportunistic buybacks in the low $60s while keeping targeted organic investment priorities. Outlook and M&A: management reiterated full‑year targets and active, targeted inorganic discussions across businesses; the ClearPoint acquisition is ready to close but remains subject to regulatory approval, and insurance had a timing headwind that management says doesn't change full‑year expectations.

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Community Financial System Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBU traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.17. 237,200 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,015. Community Financial System has a 52 week low of $51.12 and a 52 week high of $67.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $60.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.83. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.77.

Community Financial System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Community Financial System's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CBU. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Community Financial System from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Community Financial System from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Community Financial System in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Community Financial System from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Community Financial System currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CBU

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John F. Whipple sold 4,246 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $276,711.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,336.02. This trade represents a 33.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric Stickels sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $129,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 33,342 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,158,894.50. This trade represents a 5.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Community Financial System by 0.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,580 shares of the bank's stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Financial System by 1.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,468 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Financial System by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the bank's stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Community Financial System by 0.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,254 shares of the bank's stock worth $5,246,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Financial System by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,378 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Community Financial System

Community Financial System NYSE: CBU is the bank holding company for Community Bank, National Association, a full-service commercial bank headquartered in DeWitt, New York. Through its principal subsidiary, the company offers a range of banking and financial services designed to meet the needs of both consumer and business clients. Its organizational structure centers on community-based banking operations supported by centralized technology, risk management and administrative functions.

The company's product offerings include deposit accounts, residential and commercial mortgage loans, commercial and consumer lending, treasury and cash management services, and electronic banking.

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