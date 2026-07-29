Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Receives Average Rating of "Reduce" from Analysts

Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Reduce" from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.95.

CYH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Community Health Systems from $3.75 to $3.25 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Community Health Systems from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Community Health Systems from $3.20 to $3.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Community Health Systems from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th.

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Institutional Trading of Community Health Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 74,987 shares of the company's stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 5.2% during the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 101,000 shares of the company's stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 37,582 shares of the company's stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 6,971 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 206,497 shares of the company's stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Health Systems Trading Up 3.0%

CYH stock opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $394.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.81. Community Health Systems has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $4.43.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Community Health Systems's revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Community Health Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.250--1.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc NYSE: CYH is one of the largest publicly traded hospital operators in the United States. Headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, the company owns, leases and manages general acute care hospitals and outpatient facilities, primarily in non-urban and mid-market communities. CHS is focused on delivering locally accessible healthcare services through its network of affiliated hospitals, clinics and post-acute providers.

The company's core offerings include inpatient medical and surgical care, emergency services, critical care, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing.

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