Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Rating Lowered to "Sell" at Wall Street Zen

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CYH. Barclays reduced their target price on Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Community Health Systems from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $3.00 target price on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $2.81.

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Community Health Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CYH opened at $2.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.81. Community Health Systems has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $4.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.13.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. Community Health Systems's quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Community Health Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.250--1.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Community Health Systems

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 834,813 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 163,953 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 361,497 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 71,858 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 8,677,281 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,511,000 after acquiring an additional 733,479 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 219.8% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,281,839 shares of the company's stock worth $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 881,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 42.1% during the first quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 3,127,884 shares of the company's stock worth $9,196,000 after acquiring an additional 926,364 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc NYSE: CYH is one of the largest publicly traded hospital operators in the United States. Headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, the company owns, leases and manages general acute care hospitals and outpatient facilities, primarily in non-urban and mid-market communities. CHS is focused on delivering locally accessible healthcare services through its network of affiliated hospitals, clinics and post-acute providers.

The company's core offerings include inpatient medical and surgical care, emergency services, critical care, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing.

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