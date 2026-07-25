CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.4667.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVLT. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on CommVault Systems from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded CommVault Systems from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Stephens lifted their price target on CommVault Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut CommVault Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th.

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CommVault Systems Stock Up 0.8%

CVLT stock opened at $142.31 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $130.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.50 and a beta of 0.79. CommVault Systems has a fifty-two week low of $71.75 and a fifty-two week high of $200.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.54, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.19. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The company had revenue of $311.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CommVault Systems will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CommVault Systems news, CAO Danielle Nicole Abrahamsen sold 254 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $38,100.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 13,156 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,973,400. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 8,450 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total transaction of $837,648.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 306,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,425,673.51. The trade was a 2.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 55,279 shares of company stock worth $5,786,557 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,530 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Evanson Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CommVault Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $383,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in CommVault Systems by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the software maker's stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in CommVault Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in CommVault Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $312,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc is a global provider of data protection and information management software designed to help organizations manage, protect, and activate data across on-premises and cloud environments. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, Commvault offers a suite of integrated products and services that enable enterprises to back up, recover, archive, and analyze data. Its flagship solutions include Commvault Complete Data Protection, Commvault HyperScale, and the SaaS-based Metallic portfolio, which deliver scalable and automated data management capabilities across hybrid infrastructure environments.

Commvault's platform is built on a unified architecture that allows customers to streamline operations, reduce complexity, and ensure data resiliency.

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