CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) CAO Danielle Nicole Abrahamsen Sells 254 Shares of Stock

CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT - Get Free Report) CAO Danielle Nicole Abrahamsen sold 254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $38,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 13,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,400. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Danielle Nicole Abrahamsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 26th, Danielle Nicole Abrahamsen sold 277 shares of CommVault Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $29,555.90.

On Friday, May 22nd, Danielle Nicole Abrahamsen sold 101 shares of CommVault Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total transaction of $10,846.39.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Danielle Nicole Abrahamsen sold 365 shares of CommVault Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total transaction of $36,182.45.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Danielle Nicole Abrahamsen sold 1,065 shares of CommVault Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.84, for a total value of $112,719.60.

On Monday, May 18th, Danielle Nicole Abrahamsen sold 925 shares of CommVault Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total value of $96,681.00.

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CommVault Systems Stock Performance

CVLT stock traded up $3.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.72. The company's stock had a trading volume of 881,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,288. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.54. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $117.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.83. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.75 and a 1 year high of $200.68.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.19. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The business had revenue of $311.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting CommVault Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting CommVault Systems this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of CommVault Systems from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on CommVault Systems from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. William Blair restated a "market perform" rating on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on CommVault Systems from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CommVault Systems currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $136.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CVLT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CommVault Systems

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in CommVault Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $30,830,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 86,634 shares of the software maker's stock worth $10,860,000 after acquiring an additional 29,796 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,278,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CommVault Systems by 19.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,284 shares of the software maker's stock worth $22,330,000 after purchasing an additional 19,218 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in CommVault Systems by 410.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 320,468 shares of the software maker's stock worth $40,174,000 after purchasing an additional 257,729 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc is a global provider of data protection and information management software designed to help organizations manage, protect, and activate data across on-premises and cloud environments. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, Commvault offers a suite of integrated products and services that enable enterprises to back up, recover, archive, and analyze data. Its flagship solutions include Commvault Complete Data Protection, Commvault HyperScale, and the SaaS-based Metallic portfolio, which deliver scalable and automated data management capabilities across hybrid infrastructure environments.

Commvault's platform is built on a unified architecture that allows customers to streamline operations, reduce complexity, and ensure data resiliency.

Further Reading

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