CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) CAO Sells $36,182.45 in Stock

CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT - Get Free Report) CAO Danielle Nicole Abrahamsen sold 365 shares of CommVault Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total transaction of $36,182.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 13,216 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,310,102.08. This trade represents a 2.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Danielle Nicole Abrahamsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 19th, Danielle Nicole Abrahamsen sold 1,065 shares of CommVault Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.84, for a total transaction of $112,719.60.

On Monday, May 18th, Danielle Nicole Abrahamsen sold 925 shares of CommVault Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total transaction of $96,681.00.

Get CommVault Systems alerts: Sign Up

CommVault Systems Stock Performance

CVLT stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.00. 637,200 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,678. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.54. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.75 and a 52 week high of $200.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.67 and a beta of 0.77.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The firm had revenue of $311.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Monday, April 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of CommVault Systems from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of CommVault Systems from $162.00 to $135.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of CommVault Systems from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of CommVault Systems from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CommVault Systems has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $135.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CommVault Systems

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CommVault Systems

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in CommVault Systems in the second quarter worth about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in CommVault Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Essential Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 9,920.0% in the first quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the software maker's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in CommVault Systems in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 326 shares of the software maker's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company's stock.

Key CommVault Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting CommVault Systems this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms announced or promoted class action lawsuits and investor investigations against Commvault Systems, Inc. (CVLT), increasing legal overhang and uncertainty about potential settlement costs and management distraction. Rosen Law Firm Urges Commvault Stockholders to Contact the Firm

Multiple law firms announced or promoted class action lawsuits and investor investigations against Commvault Systems, Inc. (CVLT), increasing legal overhang and uncertainty about potential settlement costs and management distraction. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuits are tied to allegations that Commvault made false and/or misleading statements during the April 29, 2025 to January 26, 2026 class period, which can weigh on investor sentiment and keep the stock volatile. Howard G. Smith Class Action Notice

The lawsuits are tied to allegations that Commvault made false and/or misleading statements during the April 29, 2025 to January 26, 2026 class period, which can weigh on investor sentiment and keep the stock volatile. Negative Sentiment: Several recent insider sale disclosures from the CEO, CFO, and CAO may add to negative sentiment, even though the filings say the transactions were primarily for tax-withholding related to equity awards and/or made under 10b5-1 plans. Insider Selling Alert

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc is a global provider of data protection and information management software designed to help organizations manage, protect, and activate data across on-premises and cloud environments. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, Commvault offers a suite of integrated products and services that enable enterprises to back up, recover, archive, and analyze data. Its flagship solutions include Commvault Complete Data Protection, Commvault HyperScale, and the SaaS-based Metallic portfolio, which deliver scalable and automated data management capabilities across hybrid infrastructure environments.

Commvault's platform is built on a unified architecture that allows customers to streamline operations, reduce complexity, and ensure data resiliency.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CommVault Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CommVault Systems wasn't on the list.

While CommVault Systems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here