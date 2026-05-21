CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) CEO Sells $837,648.50 in Stock

CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT - Get Free Report) CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 8,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total transaction of $837,648.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 306,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,425,673.51. The trade was a 2.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Sanjay Mirchandani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 19th, Sanjay Mirchandani sold 19,396 shares of CommVault Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $2,046,084.04.

On Monday, May 18th, Sanjay Mirchandani sold 8,457 shares of CommVault Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.54, for a total transaction of $884,094.78.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Sanjay Mirchandani sold 10,052 shares of CommVault Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $805,064.68.

On Monday, March 16th, Sanjay Mirchandani sold 10,338 shares of CommVault Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $816,288.48.

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CommVault Systems Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT traded up $1.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.00. 637,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,678. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.75 and a 1 year high of $200.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.54.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The company had revenue of $311.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $306.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVLT. Scotiabank raised their price objective on CommVault Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $144.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CommVault Systems

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in CommVault Systems by 43.8% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 243 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC boosted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 326 shares of the software maker's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,060 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 291 shares of the software maker's stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More CommVault Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting CommVault Systems this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms announced or promoted class action lawsuits and investor investigations against Commvault Systems, Inc. (CVLT), increasing legal overhang and uncertainty about potential settlement costs and management distraction. Rosen Law Firm Urges Commvault Stockholders to Contact the Firm

Multiple law firms announced or promoted class action lawsuits and investor investigations against Commvault Systems, Inc. (CVLT), increasing legal overhang and uncertainty about potential settlement costs and management distraction. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuits are tied to allegations that Commvault made false and/or misleading statements during the April 29, 2025 to January 26, 2026 class period, which can weigh on investor sentiment and keep the stock volatile. Howard G. Smith Class Action Notice

The lawsuits are tied to allegations that Commvault made false and/or misleading statements during the April 29, 2025 to January 26, 2026 class period, which can weigh on investor sentiment and keep the stock volatile. Negative Sentiment: Several recent insider sale disclosures from the CEO, CFO, and CAO may add to negative sentiment, even though the filings say the transactions were primarily for tax-withholding related to equity awards and/or made under 10b5-1 plans. Insider Selling Alert

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc is a global provider of data protection and information management software designed to help organizations manage, protect, and activate data across on-premises and cloud environments. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, Commvault offers a suite of integrated products and services that enable enterprises to back up, recover, archive, and analyze data. Its flagship solutions include Commvault Complete Data Protection, Commvault HyperScale, and the SaaS-based Metallic portfolio, which deliver scalable and automated data management capabilities across hybrid infrastructure environments.

Commvault's platform is built on a unified architecture that allows customers to streamline operations, reduce complexity, and ensure data resiliency.

Further Reading

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