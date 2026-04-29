CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $105.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "sector perform" rating on the software maker's stock. Scotiabank's price objective points to a potential upside of 8.90% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CVLT. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of CommVault Systems from $162.00 to $135.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on CommVault Systems from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on CommVault Systems from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on CommVault Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CommVault Systems from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $134.33.

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CommVault Systems Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.01. 334,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,410. The business's 50-day moving average price is $85.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.69. CommVault Systems has a 12 month low of $71.75 and a 12 month high of $200.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.90 and a beta of 0.63.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.19. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 37.38%. The business had revenue of $311.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CommVault Systems will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CommVault Systems

In other CommVault Systems news, insider Gary Merrill sold 2,593 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total transaction of $234,096.04. Following the sale, the insider owned 64,725 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,843,373. This represents a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 10,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $816,288.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 342,581 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,050,195.76. The trade was a 2.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,355 shares of company stock worth $2,613,165. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CommVault Systems

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of CommVault Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 243 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 2,950.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 244 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of CommVault Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company's stock.

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CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc is a global provider of data protection and information management software designed to help organizations manage, protect, and activate data across on-premises and cloud environments. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, Commvault offers a suite of integrated products and services that enable enterprises to back up, recover, archive, and analyze data. Its flagship solutions include Commvault Complete Data Protection, Commvault HyperScale, and the SaaS-based Metallic portfolio, which deliver scalable and automated data management capabilities across hybrid infrastructure environments.

Commvault's platform is built on a unified architecture that allows customers to streamline operations, reduce complexity, and ensure data resiliency.

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