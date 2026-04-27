CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT - Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a "hold" rating and a $105.00 price target on the software maker's stock. Jefferies Financial Group's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.80% from the stock's previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CVLT. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on CommVault Systems from $167.00 to $100.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of CommVault Systems from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on CommVault Systems from $144.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CommVault Systems presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $132.87.

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVLT

CommVault Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $93.92 on Monday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $85.03 and its 200 day moving average is $111.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. CommVault Systems has a twelve month low of $71.75 and a twelve month high of $200.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 48.41 and a beta of 0.63.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $313.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $299.07 million. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 37.38%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CommVault Systems will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gary Merrill sold 1,892 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $172,701.76. Following the sale, the insider owned 62,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,396.24. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 10,052 shares of CommVault Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $805,064.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 332,529 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,632,247.61. The trade was a 2.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,355 shares of company stock valued at $2,613,165. Insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CommVault Systems

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 243 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC boosted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in CommVault Systems by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 326 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CommVault Systems by 17.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 1.6% in the third quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,060 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company's stock.

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc is a global provider of data protection and information management software designed to help organizations manage, protect, and activate data across on-premises and cloud environments. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, Commvault offers a suite of integrated products and services that enable enterprises to back up, recover, archive, and analyze data. Its flagship solutions include Commvault Complete Data Protection, Commvault HyperScale, and the SaaS-based Metallic portfolio, which deliver scalable and automated data management capabilities across hybrid infrastructure environments.

Commvault's platform is built on a unified architecture that allows customers to streamline operations, reduce complexity, and ensure data resiliency.

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