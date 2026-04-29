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CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
CommVault Systems logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target on CommVault from $100 to $110 and kept a "sector perform" rating, implying about 8.51% upside from the prior close.
  • CommVault delivered a Q4 earnings beat (EPS $1.28 vs. $1.09 consensus) with $311.7M revenue (+13% YoY), record $132M free cash flow and ARR growth of +21%, which has driven the recent stock rally.
  • Analysts are broadly positive with an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $135, while insiders have sold ~31,355 shares (~$2.6M) over the last three months.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $100.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "sector perform" rating on the software maker's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price target suggests a potential upside of 8.51% from the company's previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CVLT. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of CommVault Systems from $162.00 to $135.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $135.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVLT

CommVault Systems Stock Performance

CVLT stock traded up $3.39 on Wednesday, hitting $101.37. The company had a trading volume of 442,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,411. CommVault Systems has a 12-month low of $71.75 and a 12-month high of $200.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $85.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13 and a beta of 0.63.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 37.38%. The company had revenue of $311.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $306.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CommVault Systems will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gary Merrill sold 1,892 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $172,701.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 62,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,735,396.24. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 10,052 shares of CommVault Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $805,064.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 332,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,632,247.61. This trade represents a 2.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,355 shares of company stock valued at $2,613,165. Insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of CommVault Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of CommVault Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 243 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 2,950.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 244 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of CommVault Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company's stock.

Key CommVault Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting CommVault Systems this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat — Commvault reported $1.28 EPS vs. $1.09 consensus and revenue of $311.7M vs. ~$306.8M consensus; revenue rose ~13% YoY, supporting the rally. Read More.
  • Positive Sentiment: Strong cash flow and ARR growth — company reported record $132M free cash flow in Q4 and reported reported ARR growth of +21% YoY, signaling durable SaaS momentum that supports valuation re-rating. Read More.
  • Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp raises price target to $125 and assigns “overweight” — the analyst upgrade gives an explicit ~24% upside to the then-current price and likely contributed to buying interest. Read More.
  • Positive Sentiment: Media/analyst coverage highlighting the beat and upside — multiple outlets note the earnings beat, high cash flow and SaaS traction as drivers of the stock’s strong move. Read More.
  • Neutral Sentiment: Guidance largely in-line — Commvault updated Q1 and FY2027 revenue ranges that are roughly aligned with consensus (Q1 revenue ~ $310M; FY revenue ~ $1.3B), so upside is driven more by metrics than by an aggressive guide. Read More.
  • Neutral Sentiment: Strategic/market commentary — articles note the stock’s momentum tracking the Nasdaq and mention strategic initiatives (Nasdaq futures focus), which are informational but not immediate catalysts. Read More. Read More.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc is a global provider of data protection and information management software designed to help organizations manage, protect, and activate data across on-premises and cloud environments. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, Commvault offers a suite of integrated products and services that enable enterprises to back up, recover, archive, and analyze data. Its flagship solutions include Commvault Complete Data Protection, Commvault HyperScale, and the SaaS-based Metallic portfolio, which deliver scalable and automated data management capabilities across hybrid infrastructure environments.

Commvault's platform is built on a unified architecture that allows customers to streamline operations, reduce complexity, and ensure data resiliency.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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