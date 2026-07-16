CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Price Target Raised to $175.00

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at KeyCorp from $125.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the software maker's stock. KeyCorp's price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.76% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CVLT. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of CommVault Systems from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut CommVault Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $142.00.

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CommVault Systems Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $146.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.54. CommVault Systems has a one year low of $71.75 and a one year high of $200.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 91.91 and a beta of 0.79.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $311.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.71 million. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 5.97%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CommVault Systems will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Gary Merrill sold 4,560 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $479,256.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 72,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,620,485.70. This trade represents a 5.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CAO Danielle Nicole Abrahamsen sold 1,065 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.84, for a total value of $112,719.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 13,581 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,437,413.04. This trade represents a 7.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,279 shares of company stock valued at $5,786,557. Insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of CommVault Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of CommVault Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $30,830,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in CommVault Systems by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 86,634 shares of the software maker's stock worth $10,860,000 after purchasing an additional 29,796 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in CommVault Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $27,278,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 410.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 320,468 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $40,174,000 after purchasing an additional 257,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 273,206 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $21,280,000 after purchasing an additional 106,970 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting CommVault Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting CommVault Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target on Commvault Systems to $175 from $140 and kept an outperform rating, signaling confidence in further upside from current levels. Benzinga report on Mizuho price target increase

Mizuho raised its price target on Commvault Systems to $175 from $140 and kept an rating, signaling confidence in further upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks noted that CVLT fell in the latest session even as the broader market gained, highlighting recent weakness in the shares. Zacks article on CVLT stock drop

Zacks noted that CVLT fell in the latest session even as the broader market gained, highlighting recent weakness in the shares. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms issued reminders and deadline alerts tied to an expanded securities class action against Commvault, with the alleged class period now covering purchases from January 28, 2025 through January 26, 2026. That legal noise can weigh on investor sentiment and create uncertainty. HBSS expanded class period alert

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc is a global provider of data protection and information management software designed to help organizations manage, protect, and activate data across on-premises and cloud environments. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, Commvault offers a suite of integrated products and services that enable enterprises to back up, recover, archive, and analyze data. Its flagship solutions include Commvault Complete Data Protection, Commvault HyperScale, and the SaaS-based Metallic portfolio, which deliver scalable and automated data management capabilities across hybrid infrastructure environments.

Commvault's platform is built on a unified architecture that allows customers to streamline operations, reduce complexity, and ensure data resiliency.

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