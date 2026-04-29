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Compagnie de Saint-Gobain - Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain logo with Construction background
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Key Points

  • Consensus: Hold — Six analysts cover CODYY with an average recommendation of "Hold" (one sell, three holds, one buy and one strong buy).
  • Recent analyst moves are mixed: UBS downgraded the stock to a "strong sell" on Jan. 8, while RBC upgraded it to a "moderate buy."
  • Shares opened at $18.08 (down 1.1%), trading within a 12‑month range of $15.42–$24.52; the 50‑day MA is $17.82 and the 200‑day MA is $19.25, placing the current price below the 200‑day average.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain - Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CODYY - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CODYY. UBS Group lowered shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Report on CODYY

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of CODYY opened at $18.08 on Wednesday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 12-month low of $15.42 and a 12-month high of $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.25.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

(Get Free Report)

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain OTCMKTS: CODYY is a French multinational that develops, manufactures and distributes building materials and high-performance solutions for construction, mobility and industrial markets. Founded in 1665 and headquartered in Courbevoie, France, the company has evolved from its origins in glassmaking into a diversified materials group producing an array of products used across building envelopes, interiors and specialized industrial applications.

Saint-Gobain's product portfolio includes glass and glazing systems, insulation and gypsum-based solutions, mortars, exterior and interior finishing systems, piping and high-performance ceramics and abrasives.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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