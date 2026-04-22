Compass Diversified (CODI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2026 resultson Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share and revenue of $437.2980 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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Compass Diversified Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CODI opened at $11.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average of $6.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.00. Compass Diversified has a 12-month low of $4.58 and a 12-month high of $17.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on CODI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Compass Diversified to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Friday, December 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $12.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CODI

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass Diversified

In related news, insider Stephen Keller bought 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $258,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $172,200. The trade was a -300.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Diversified

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CODI. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the first quarter worth $294,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 39,635 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 6.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 154,458 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 10,006 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 345.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 193,907 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 150,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 5.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,549 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 44,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company's stock.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings NYSE: CODI is a publicly traded private equity company headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. The firm specializes in acquiring and managing middle-market businesses across a variety of industries, with a focus on driving operational performance and sustainable growth. As an externally managed entity, Compass Diversified leverages a disciplined investment approach to build a portfolio of market-leading companies that benefit from strategic oversight, capital support and shared best practices.

Compass Diversified's investment activities span five core sectors: branded consumer, consumer services, differentiated industrial products, value-added distribution and business services.

Further Reading

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