Compass Minerals International (CMP) Expected to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Compass Minerals International to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share and revenue of $207.7540 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $453.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.97 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 0.55%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Compass Minerals International to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Compass Minerals International Price Performance

NYSE CMP traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.68. The company's stock had a trading volume of 143,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,233. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 190.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.29 and a 200 day moving average of $26.59. Compass Minerals International has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $34.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMP. Zacks Research lowered Compass Minerals International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Compass Point set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.80.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the third quarter valued at $158,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 194.5% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 9,393 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 1,450.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,402 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 9,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company's stock.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc is a global producer of essential mineral-based products, primarily known for its salt and plant nutrition portfolios. The company's deicing salts are used by municipalities and commercial customers across North America to maintain safer roadways in winter months. In addition, its water conditioning salts serve both residential and industrial users, supporting water treatment systems that remove hard minerals to protect plumbing and equipment.

Beyond conventional salt products, Compass Minerals has developed a specialty plant nutrition business focused on sulfate of potash (SOP), a premium fertilizer that provides both potassium and sulfur to crops.

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